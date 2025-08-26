Guardians' Carlos Santana: Placed on outright waivers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Guardians have placed Santana on outright waivers, Zack Meisel and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic report.
Santana has started just 10 of 21 games since the Guardians called up C.J. Kayfus, and the club might now be ready to completely sever ties with the veteran first baseman. The 39-year-old is slashing just .225/.316/.333 in 2025 and is owed a bit more than $2 million for the remainder of the season, so it seems likely he'll clear waivers. The Guardians could keep Santana if that happens, but it's likelier at this point that they move on.
More News
-
Guardians' Carlos Santana: Sitting again Sunday•
-
Guardians' Carlos Santana: Playing time dwindling•
-
Guardians' Carlos Santana: Sitting in second straight•
-
Guardians' Carlos Santana: Not in Saturday's lineup•
-
Guardians' Carlos Santana: Shows out with four-RBI day•
-
Guardians' Carlos Santana: Out of Guardians' lineup•