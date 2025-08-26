The Guardians have placed Santana on outright waivers, Zack Meisel and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic report.

Santana has started just 10 of 21 games since the Guardians called up C.J. Kayfus, and the club might now be ready to completely sever ties with the veteran first baseman. The 39-year-old is slashing just .225/.316/.333 in 2025 and is owed a bit more than $2 million for the remainder of the season, so it seems likely he'll clear waivers. The Guardians could keep Santana if that happens, but it's likelier at this point that they move on.