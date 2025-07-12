Santana went 1-for-4 with a walk, a two-run home run and a stolen base across both ends of Friday's doubleheader split with the White Sox.

The veteran first baseman clubbed the game-winning homer in the matinee, breaking a 2-2 tie by taking Tyler Alexander deep in the sixth inning, and while Santana began the nightcap on the bench, he drew a walk as a pinch hitter and swiped a bag in the 10th inning. Four of his six steals on the year, and three of his 11 long balls, have come in his last 20 games, a stretch in which Santana is slashing just .171/.275/.314 with nine runs and 10 RBI.