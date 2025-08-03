Guardians' Carlos Santana: Receiving Sunday off
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Santana is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins.
Santana appears to be getting a veteran's day off as the Guardians wrap up their series versus Minnesota with a day game. With Santana on the bench, Kyle Manzardo will start at first base and C.J. Kayfus will serve as Cleveland's designated hitter.
