Santana is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins.

Santana appears to be getting a veteran's day off as the Guardians wrap up their series versus Minnesota with a day game. With Santana on the bench, Kyle Manzardo will start at first base and C.J. Kayfus will serve as Cleveland's designated hitter.

