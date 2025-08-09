Santana went 2-for-4 with a double, four RBI and a run scored in Friday's 9-5 win over the White Sox.

Santana got Cleveland on the board early with a two-RBI single in the first inning before adding another run-scoring single in the third, and drove in his last run by drawing a bases-loaded walk in the fourth. The veteran first baseman has quietly been producing lately, batting 10-for-33 (.303) with seven RBI over his last nine games. Santana's ability to deliver in run-producing spots has been a great asset for the Guardians' lineup as they continue their playoff push.