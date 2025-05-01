Santana is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Twins.
The Guardians will give Santana a breather for the day game after he started in each of the last four contests while going 4-for-11 with two walks, a stolen base and a run scored. Kyle Manzardo will fill in for Santana at first base.
