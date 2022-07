Vargas (elbow) was activated from the 60-day injured list and assigned to Double-A Akron on Monday.

Vargas has already made seven appearances at Akron while rehabbing in his recovery from April 2021 Tommy John surgery. The right-hander has posted a 5.23 ERA, 1.68 WHIP and 8:5 K:BB in 10.1 innings, and he'll stay at the Double-A level as he continues to build back up. He primarily worked as a starter in rookie ball, but he's worked out the bullpen during his rehab.