Guardians' Carlos Vargas: Optioned to Triple-A
RotoWire Staff
Vargas was optioned to Triple-A Columbus on Tuesday.
He was recalled on Friday last week and didn't appear in a game. Vargas should serve as organizational bullpen depth in 2023.
