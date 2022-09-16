Vargas was recalled from Triple-A Columbus on Friday, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.
Vargas spent plenty of time at Double-A Akron earlier in the year after returning to full health following Tommy John surgery that he underwent in April of 2021. However, he was promoted to the Triple-A club at the beginning of September and allowed a run on four hits and two walks while striking out 12 in six innings over four relief appearances. The right-hander will likely serve as a multi-inning option out of Cleveland's bullpen, and his first appearance with the Guardians will be his major-league debut.