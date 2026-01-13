The Guardians signed Kieboom to a minor-league contract Tuesday that includes an invitation to spring training.

Kieboom went 2-for-8 during a brief stint with the Angels in 2025 but spent most of the year at Triple-A Salt Lake, where he slashed .319/.368/.449 with nine homers in 93 contests. The 28-year-old will compete for a reserve role in Cleveland but is likely ticketed for Triple-A Columbus to begin the season.