DeLauter is day-to-day with Double-A Akron due to a sprained toe on his right foot, MLB.com reports.

DeLauter suffered the injury chasing down a flyball in his first game back from a fractured toe on his left foot. The left foot/leg has been where all of DeLauter's previous injuries occurred, so perhaps he injured his right foot this time while trying to compensate for his oft-injured left foot.