The Guardians have selected DeLauter with the 16th overall pick in the 2022 first-year player draft.

DeLauter has been a well-known prospect in this class dating back to his exploits in the 2021 Cape Cod League, where he had a .986 OPS, nine home runs and more walks (21) than strikeouts (18) in 34 games. That data point is noteworthy not only because it was with a wood bat, but because he hasn't faced great competition in three years in the Colonial Athletic Association with James Madison. At 6-foot-4, 235 pounds, he's already got an XXL frame, and his left-handed swing can get long, so the main concern is how he will handle the type of velocity he will be seeing regularly for the first time in pro ball. There is a chance he ends up as a strong-side platoon bat. DeLauter runs well for his size, but he will likely move from center field to right field, and it seems unlikely he will attempt many steals in his mid-20s. He broke his left foot midway through his junior season, so it's unclear if he will be able to debut during this minor-league season.