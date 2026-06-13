Guardians' Chase DeLauter: Exits with apparent injury Saturday

DeLauter was pulled from Saturday's contest in the first inning against Detroit due to an apparent injury to his right side, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

DeLauter crashed into the outfield wall while trying to corral a ball hit by Gleyber Torres in the top of the first inning. It's not clear if that was related to what happened during DeLauter's at-bat in the bottom of the frame, when he hit a single off Tarik Skubal but appeared to be grabbing at his right side as he approached first base. DeLauter was subsequently replaced by pinch runner Daniel Schneemann. The Guardians will presumably evaluate DeLauter, and an update on his status could come during or shortly after Saturday's game.