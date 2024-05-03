DeLauter was placed on the 7-day injured list at Double-A Akron on Friday due to a left foot sprain.

DeLauter has had issues with the same foot dating back to college and had to undergo surgery on the foot last January to repair a fracture. It's not clear whether this injury is related to his previous problems with the foot, but Mandy Bell of MLB.com wrote earlier this week that the Guardians organization "doesn't seem to be too concerned" and expects DeLauter "to just miss a handful of games." The top prospect has gotten off to a rough start this season with Akron, slashing just .197/.296/.295 with one home run and one stolen base over 16 games.