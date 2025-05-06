DeLauter (abdomen) was added to the Guardian's Arizona Complex League roster Monday for a rehab assignment.

DeLauter underwent sports hernia surgery in early March, which carried an 8-to-12 week recovery timeline, and he's now set to get some at-bats in Arizona. The outfielder played in 37 games between Double-A Akron and Triple-A Columbus in 2024, batting .304 with two home runs, seven RBI and four runs scored over 23 at-bats over six games with the latter. Once healthy, DeLauter could challenge for a major-league roster spot with Cleveland down the road in 2025.