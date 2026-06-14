Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Guardians' Chase DeLauter: Held out of Sunday's lineup

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

DeLauter (ribs) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

The rookie outfielder departed Saturday's 3-1 win due to a right rib cage contusion after a collision with the outfield wall, and he'll sit for at least one start due to the injury. According to Stebbins, manager Stephen Vogt said that DeLauter underwent an MRI and CT scan after the game, but the Guardians are still reviewing the results of his tests before determining his availability heading into the upcoming week. David Fry will pick up a start in right field Sunday for Cleveland while Rhys Hoskins serves as the club's designated hitter.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!