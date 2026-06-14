Guardians' Chase DeLauter: Held out of Sunday's lineup

DeLauter (ribs) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

The rookie outfielder departed Saturday's 3-1 win due to a right rib cage contusion after a collision with the outfield wall, and he'll sit for at least one start due to the injury. According to Stebbins, manager Stephen Vogt said that DeLauter underwent an MRI and CT scan after the game, but the Guardians are still reviewing the results of his tests before determining his availability heading into the upcoming week. David Fry will pick up a start in right field Sunday for Cleveland while Rhys Hoskins serves as the club's designated hitter.