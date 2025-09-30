The Guardians selected DeLauter's contract from Triple-A Columbus on Tuesday.

DeLauter has not played since undergoing right wrist surgery in July, having finished the season on the 7-day injured list at Columbus. He's healthy now, however, and the Guardians have elected to include the talented-but-injury-prone outfielder on their wild-card roster. DeLauter slashed .278/.383/.476 with five home runs in 149 plate appearances for Columbus this season and will be making his major-league debut when/if he gets into a game. The left-handed-hitting DeLauter is not in the lineup for Game 1 against southpaw Tarik Skubal, and it's unclear whether Cleveland will give him some playing time against righties.