DeLauter (wrist) was spotted working out with the Guardians on Monday and could be added to the roster ahead of the team's wild-card series with the Tigers that begins Tuesday, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

Though DeLauter hasn't played in a game since July 11 and finished the season on Triple-A Columbus' 7-day injured list, he's seemingly healthy again after completing his recovery from right wrist surgery. The Guardians had already planned for DeLauter to head to the Arizona Fall League in October to pick up some at-bats, but before that, he looks like he could be in consideration to make his MLB debut at some point during Cleveland's upcoming playoff run. Prior to being shelved with the hand injury and getting surgery, DeLauter was in the midst of a productive season with Columbus, slashing .278/.383/.476 with five home runs in 149 plate appearances. The Guardians have lately been using either George Valera or C.J. Kayfus in right field against right-handed pitching, but DeLauter may be viewed as a potential upgrade over either player at that spot in the lineup.