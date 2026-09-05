Guardians manager Stephen Vogt said after Friday's doubleheader against the Tigers that DeLauter (wrist) is considered day-to-day, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

DeLauter was diagnosed with a right wrist sprain after leaving the second game of Friday's twin bill. However, when Vogt was asked if it's an IL situation for DeLauter, the skipper said, "We don't think so. We're very much day-to-day right now." The team will wait and see how DeLauter feels Saturday before determining his availability for the rest of the series.