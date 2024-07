DeLauter began a rehab assignment with the Guardians' Arizona Complex League affiliate on Saturday.

DeLauter has played just one game since April due to a broken left foot and then a sprained toe on his right foot. He's dealt with multiple foot injuries, primarily the left one, during his minor-league career. Given his lengthy absence, he'll likely need a handful of rehab games before he can return to Double-A Akron's lineup.