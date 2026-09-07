DeLauter (wrist) is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Orioles.

The Guardians will hold DeLauter out of the starting nine for a third straight contest while he tends to a sprained right wrist. According to MLB.com, DeLauter was expected to test out his wrist Sunday but swinging a bat, but it's not clear how he fared in that workout. Angel Martinez will draw the start in right field Monday and would stand to benefit the most from a playing-time standpoint if DeLauter requires a trip to the injured list.