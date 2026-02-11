DeLauter will play center field and right field during training camp, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

DeLauter has a chance to be an everyday outfielder and middle-of-the-order bat for the Guardians in 2026, but he'll need to stay healthy. Since being drafted in the first round in 2022, DeLauter has played just 138 regular-season games in the minors due to a variety of injuries. He played just 42 games last season due to core muscle surgery in March and right wrist surgery in July. When healthy, DeLauter has made an impact offensively, posting a .888 OPS during his career in the minors.