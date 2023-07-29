DeLauter (ankle) started in right field and went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI in his return to the lineup for High-A Lake County in Friday's 5-4 win over Beloit.

DeLauter was sidelined for about a week and a half with a left ankle sprain but was never placed on the 7-day injured list. The 21-year-old opened the season Lake County's 60-day IL, but he's produced an outstanding 1.201 OPS in 12 games for the affiliate since he was activated June 29 after completing a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League.