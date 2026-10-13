DeLauter went 3-for-4 with a walk, a double, a solo homer and two additional runs scored in Game 1 of the ALCS against the Rays on Monday.

The rookie outfielder went 0-for-4 in his playoff debut versus the White Sox in Game 1 of the ALDS, but he's now collected at least one hit in five straight games. DeLauter broke the seal for Cleveland on Monday with his sixth-inning solo shot, and he came around to score after doubling in the eighth and working a walk in the ninth. Through his first six postseason games, the 25-year-old is batting .333 with three walks, two extra-base hits, three RBI and five runs.