Guardians' Chase DeLauter: Shelved with rib fracture

The Guardians placed DeLauter on the 10-day injured list Wednesday due to a right side rib fracture, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

Since his IL stint is retroactive to Sunday, DeLauter will be eligible for activation June 24, but a return in the minimum amount of time could prove to be ambitious after he was diagnosed Tuesday with a small rib fracture in addition to bone bruising following an MRI. Cleveland recalled Kahlil Watson from Triple-A Columbus in a corresponding move, but he'll be on the bench Wednesday against the Brewers while the Guardians go with Steven Kwan, Petey Halpin and David Fry as their starting outfielders. A clearer target date for DeLauter's return should emerge once he's able to resume full baseball activities.