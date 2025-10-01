Guardians' Chase DeLauter: Starting in center field in Game 2
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
DeLauter is starting in center field and batting seventh Wednesday in Game 2 of the American League Wild Card Series versus the Tigers.
DeLauter will not only be making his major-league debut, he will be appearing in his first game at any level since July 11, as the outfielder finished the regular season on the 7-day injured list at Triple-A Columbus while recovering from right wrist surgery. With the lack of production they've received in center field, the Guardians are willing to roll the dice on the talented DeLauter.
