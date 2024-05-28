DeLauter (foot) was activated from the 7-day injured list Tuesday.
DeLauter has been out since April 25 with a fractured left foot but will be able to return to the diamond after missing merely a month of action with Double-A Akron. Prior to the injury, DeLauter owned a .591 OPS across 71 plate appearances.
More News
-
Guardians' Chase DeLauter: Resumes hitting•
-
Guardians' Chase DeLauter: Won't require surgery•
-
Guardians' Chase DeLauter: Diagnosed with broken foot•
-
Guardians' Chase DeLauter: Goes on Double-A injured list•
-
Guardians' Chase DeLauter: Opening year at Double-A•
-
Guardians' Chase DeLauter: Done playing in big-league ST games•