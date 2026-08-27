DeLauter (hamstring) entered Wednesday's game as a pinch hitter and singled in a 4-3 come-from-behind victory over the Angels.

DeLauter opened on the bench for a third consecutive game but triggered the Guardians two-run rally in the top of the ninth inning. He was immediately replaced by a pinch runner, indicating the Guardians didn't want to push him on the basepaths. It's unclear if the pinch hitting appearance means DeLauter will be ready to return to the starting lineup Friday after the team's off-day Thursday.