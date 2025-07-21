default-cbs-image
DeLauter (wrist) will visit a hand specialist early this week, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

DeLauter is seeking out an assessment for lingering soreness in his right wrist. The 23-year-old prospect had dealt with the soreness for the final few weeks prior to the All-Star break, but he experienced an uptick in symptoms and hasn't played since July 11.

