Guardians' Chase DeLauter: Visiting specialist
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
DeLauter (wrist) will visit a hand specialist early this week, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.
DeLauter is seeking out an assessment for lingering soreness in his right wrist. The 23-year-old prospect had dealt with the soreness for the final few weeks prior to the All-Star break, but he experienced an uptick in symptoms and hasn't played since July 11.
