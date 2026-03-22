The Guardians selected Heuer's contract to the major-league roster Sunday, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

The 29-year-old righty joined Cleveland as a non-roster invitee in December and grabbed a place on the big-league roster despite giving up eight runs with an 11:5 K:BB over eight innings during spring training. Heuer made three MLB appearances last season after being sidelined the previous four years due to injuries.