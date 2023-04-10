Guardians manager Terry Francona said April 4 that Morris (shoulder) has resumed throwing off a mound, MLB.com reports.

While it's encouraging that Morris is making his way through a throwing progression again after he was shut down for most of spring training with a right teres major strain, the Guardians are expected to bring him along slowly after shoulder trouble previously cost him large chunks of the 2021 and 2022 campaigns. Despite Morris' health concerns, he's still expected to be built up as a starter, so he could be a name to keep an eye on once he reaches the point in his recovery program that he's making minor-league rehab starts and is eligible to return from the 60-day injured list in late May. The Guardians' current back-end rotation options are Zach Plesac and Hunter Gaddis, and when healthy, Morris could be viewed as an upgrade if he fares well during his rehab outings.