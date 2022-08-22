Morris built up to 61 pitches in his most recent start for Triple-A Columbus and now has a 2.92 ERA, 0.81 WHIP and 24:5 K:BB in 12.1 innings at that level.

Fortunately, the talented righty's season wasn't completely lost due to the shoulder injury he suffered in spring training. He is now seemingly one rehab start away from being ready to help the big-league rotation. It's also possible the Guardians would break Morris in as a long reliever.