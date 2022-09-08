Morris allowed three hits and a walk while striking out two over four scoreless innings in a no-decision versus the Royals.

The Guardians were expected to have more of a bullpen game, but Morris was able to throw 61 pitches (36 strikes) in a decent second career outing. It was an improvement over his debut, in which he allowed three runs (two earned) over two innings to the Mariners. Morris may not approach a full starter's workload as the Guardians tread carefully with the high-end prospect, but the right-hander should continue to see regular work with Zach Plesac (hand) and Aaron Civale (forearm) out. Morris lines up for a home outing versus the Angels next week, though it's unclear if he'll be able to build up his pitch count enough to realistically have a chance to qualify for a potential win.