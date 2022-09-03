Morris (0-1) allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits and two walks over two innings Friday, striking out three and taking a loss against Seattle.

Morris made a spot start in place of Zach Plesac (hand) for his MLB debut Friday. It wasn't a very clean outing but he showed some signs of what made him one of Cleveland's top pitching prospects. The 25-year-old struck out three and forced six whiffs while his fastball touched the upper-90s. He also coughed up three extra-base hits, including Cal Raleigh's solo shot. Morris is currently lined up for a start in Kansas City next week but he doesn't appear to be stretched out for a full workload yet.