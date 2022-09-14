Morris allowed one run on two hits and five walks while striking out four over 3.2 innings in a no-decision versus the Angels on Tuesday.

Morris stretched out to 75 pitches (41 strikes) in this outing, though his command is still lacking. He gave up the Angels' lone run of the game, a Matt Thaiss solo shot in the third inning. Through 9.2 innings, Morris has shown some promise with a 2.79 ERA, but his 9:8 K:BB suggests he's gotten fairly lucky through his first three major-league starts. The right-hander should only face a small workload restriction in his next outing, which is projected for this weekend versus the Twins, but he'll need to get more efficient at finding the strike zone.