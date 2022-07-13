Morris (shoulder) began a rehab assignment Tuesday with the Guardians' rookie-level Arizona Complex League affiliate, working a scoreless inning and striking out two.

Morris has been sidelined since late in spring training with a strained right shoulder, which resulted in him being placed on the Guardians' 60-day injured list since he was added to the 40-man roster over the winter. As a result of the lengthy layoff, Morris will likely build up slowly in the lower levels of the minors before advancing to Triple-A Columbus at the end of his 30-day rehab window. Though Morris is regarding as one of the Guardians' top pitching prospects, the big club isn't expected to have a rotation spot available for him once he's back to full health, so he'll presumably be optioned to Columbus upon being activated from the IL.