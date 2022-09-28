Manager Terry Francona said Wednesday that Morris will move into a relief role, Chris Assenheimer of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

With Zach Plesac (hand) due to return from the 15-day injured list Friday, Morris will lose his spot in the Cleveland rotation. Over his first five big-league starts, Morris turned in a 2.18 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 20:11 K:BB across 20.2 innings.