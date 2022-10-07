Morris wasn't included on the Guardians' roster for the AL Wild Card Series against the Rays, which begins Friday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

The 25-year-old was one of the odd men out with the roster shrinking from 28 to 26 players for the postseason. Morris made seven appearances (five starts) in his first taste of the majors this year and pitched well with a 2.28 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 23:12 K:BB over 23.2 innings, so he should be in the mix for a roster spot if Cleveland advances to the next round.