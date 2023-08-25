Cleveland recalled Morris from Triple-A Columbus on Friday.
Morris will join the Guardians' bullpen ahead of Friday's series opener in Toronto. The 26-year-old right-hander has surrendered four earned runs on seven hits and two walks in just four major-league innings this season.
