Morris was reinstated off the 60-day injured list by Cleveland on Sunday, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

Morris was placed on the 60-day injured list on Opening Day with a right teres major strain, so he'll get a chance to make his 2023 debut whenever he pitches for the Guardians. The 26-year-old right-hander will work out of the bullpen to begin the season with Cleveland's rotation currently being full, and he'll provide the ability to cover multiple innings out of a relief slot. Tim Nerrin was optioned to Triple-A Columbus in a corresponding transaction.