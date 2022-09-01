Morris (shoulder) was activated from the 60-day injured list Thursday, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.
Morris was shut down with a strain of the teres major muscle in his right shoulder in late March and has been on the shelf all season, but he's now poised to make his make his MLB debut with Cleveland. The 25-year-old pitched well during his six rehab games with Triple-A Columbus with a 2.35 ERA, 0.73 WHIP and 30:6 K:BB over 15.1 innings. The right-hander is being developed as a starter but is likely to work as a multi-inning reliever in his first taste of the big leagues.
More News
-
Guardians' Cody Morris: Likely to be September call-up•
-
Guardians' Cody Morris: Dominating at Triple-A•
-
Guardians' Cody Morris: Shifts rehab to Triple-A•
-
Guardians' Cody Morris: Kicks off rehab assignment•
-
Guardians' Cody Morris: Throwing bullpen sessions•
-
Guardians' Cody Morris: Transferred to 60-day IL•