Morris (shoulder) made the fifth appearance of his rehab assignment and his first at Triple-A Columbus on Wednesday. He covered 2.2 innings while striking out six and gave up two earned runs on two hits and one walk.

Columbus likely marks the final stop for Morris' rehab assignment, and there's a good chance he sticks with the Guardians' affiliate for the remainder of the season. Since he was added to the 40-man roster in the offseason before being shut down in spring training with a strained right shoulder, Morris has resided on the Guardians' 60-day injured list all season. Once reinstated, Morris will be optioned to Columbus to make regular turns out of the club's rotation.