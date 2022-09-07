Morris will start Wednesday's game against the Royals in what's expected to be a bullpen day for the Guardians, Paul Hoynes of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

In his return from the 60-day injured list Sept. 2 in what also marked his MLB debut, Morris struck out three and allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits and two walks over two innings to take a loss against the Mariners. Though the Guardians plan on developing Morris as a traditional starter, he looks like he may deployed as a glorified opener while the Guardians are missing two members of the rotation in Zach Plesac (hand) and Aaron Civale (forearm). Due to the expanded September roster, the Guardians have two stretched-out relievers in Kirk McCarty and Konnor Pilkington who are capable of covering multiple innings behind Morris. As such, Morris likely won't be asked to work deep into his starts and may struggle to qualify for wins.