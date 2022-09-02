Morris is starting Friday's game against the Mariners, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.
Despite already being 25 and coming with some durability concerns, Morris is one of the most exciting pitching prospects in the game. He boasts several plus pitches and logged a 1.69 ERA, 0.70 WHIP and 39 strikeouts in 21.1 innings across nine rehab appearances after missing most of the season with a shoulder injury. He has yet to throw more than 3.1 innings in any outing this season after missing most of the first half with shoulder issues, however, so he may not be able to provide much length in Friday's start.
