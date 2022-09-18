Morris (0-2) took the loss Sunday against Minnesota, allowing a run on six hits and a walk while striking out six in six innings.

Morris had the best and longest outing of his big-league career Sunday, allowing just a solo homer and retiring 11 in a row at one point. The 25-year-old had not tossed more than four innings in any of his three previous starts. Control issues had been a cause for concern in his first three appearances, as he walked eight batters in 9.2 innings, but he walked only one batter and threw 63 of his 81 pitches for strikes against Minnesota. His next start will likely be next weekend in Texas.