The Guardians signed Holderman to a one-year, $1.5 million contract Thursday, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

Holderman was non-tendered by the Pirates in November following a disastrous 2025 season that saw him collect a 7.01 ERA and 18:16 K:BB over 25.2 innings. The 30-year-old reliever entered the season with a career 3.58 ERA and 23.8 percent strikeout rate, so he's a good bet to bounce back to some degree in 2026 in a new setting. The Guardians will have multiple years of control, as Holderman will be eligible for salary arbitration in 2027 and 2028.