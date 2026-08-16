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Guardians' Colin Holderman: Removed with wrist injury

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Holderman was removed from Saturday's game with right wrist inflammation, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports. He pitched a scoreless two-thirds of an inning and hit a batter in a 6-1 win over San Diego.

Holderman was removed with two outs in the seventh inning after throwing a wild pitch. He was allowed a few warmup pitches before Guardians manager Stephen Vogt decided to lift him from the game. "He probably could have pitched through it, but I didn't like the look on his face," Vogt said. "Obviously we got him out of there at the right time, so we're hoping it's a day-to-day thing." Holderman had allowed runs in two of his previous four outings, although it's unclear if the wrist played a role in those results. Holderman, who was shut down for six weeks last season due to a similar injury, has been a bright spot in the bullpen in 2026. He entered Saturday with 2.42 ERA and 0.93 WHIP over 48 apperances (48.1 innings).

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