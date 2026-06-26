Guardians' Cooper Ingle: Promotion to majors made official

The Guardians selected Ingle's contract from Triple-A Columbus on Friday, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

To make room for Ingle on the 26-man and 40-man rosters, the Guardians DFA'd Stuart Fairchild. In his major-league debut Friday against the Mariners, Ingle will bat fifth as the designated hitter. The 24-year-old top prospect has slashed .284/.416/.551 with 12 homers, 41 RBI, 33 runs scored, one stolen base and a 41:50 BB:K across 221 trips to the plate at Triple-A this season. A catcher by trade, Ingle is also expected to get reps in left field with Cleveland.