Guardians' Daniel Espino: Long-awaited big-league promotion

The Guardians will recall Espino from Triple-A Columbus prior to Friday's game against the Tigers, Daniel Espino of The Athletic reports.

Following two shoulder surgeries and multiple missed seasons due to injury, Espino is finally poised to make his major-league debut. The right-hander has been used out of the bullpen at Columbus, posting a 5.30 ERA and 29:15 K:BB over 18.2 innings of work. The timing of the call-up is interesting, given that Espino was scored upon in three of his last four outings with Columbus, but the Guardians feel he's ready for his big-league opportunity. Espino is likely to be used in low-leverage situations initially.