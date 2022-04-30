Espino was removed from Friday's start at Double-A Akron due to patella tendinitis, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.
Espino apparently felt something in his knee during his last start, and he received treatment ahead of Friday's outing. However, he exited Friday's matchup after he aggravated the issue while covering first base. Prior to the right-hander's departure, he allowed a run on three hits and a walk while striking out five in 4.2 innings. Espino drew attention in spring training and has posted a 2.45 ERA, 0.72 WHIP and 35:4 K:BB in 18.1 innings over four starts in Akron to begin the season. It's not yet clear whether his injury will force him to miss additional time.