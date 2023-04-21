Espino (shoulder) is on track to join Double-A Akron's rotation by June or July, manager Rouglas Odor told Brad Bournival of the Akron Beacon Journal on Thursday.

Espino is on the 60-day injured list with a subscapularis strain and anterior capsule tear in his right shoulder, although Odor indicated the move was precautionary. "If everything goes well, he'll probably be back here in June or July," Odor said. "When we broke camp, he was already throwing and playing catch, which was a huge sign. I was happy to hear that." Espino has some of the best stuff of any pitching prospect in baseball but has had a terrible time staying healthy, having not made a start since April of 2022.